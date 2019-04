This week we are looking at 1976. Do you recognise yourself or anyone else in these pictures? Let us know. READ MORE: Stories that hit the headlines back in 1976

Showbiz comedian Ken Dodd - complete with his tickling stick - got a rapturous welcome when he arrived at Greater Lancastria Co-op main store in Preston to sponsor a national electrical firm's trade demonstration jpimedia Buy a Photo

Seven young cub scouts starred in a very clean game at Preston North End's Deepdale ground. The lads swept the paddock part of the ground under the watchful eye of North End groundsman Peter McCallion as part of Bob-a-job Week jpimedia Buy a Photo

A week-long road safety exhibition had toured Preston primary schools to teach children the road code and sharpen their reactions. Graham Brown (10) tries the brake-reaction test when the exhibition visited Brookfield Primary School jpimedia Buy a Photo

These children took part in a painting competition at Roebuck Street School in Preston jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more