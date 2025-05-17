Rare Lego sets and minifigures can easily sell for hundreds of pounds online, with the most sought-after worth thousands.

We previously looked at the most valuable Lego sets, according to BrickEconomy.com, one of which was worth £13,000.

This time we’re turning our attention to Lego minifigures which could fetch a small fortune on their own.

They include limited editions of popular characters from Spider-Man, Superman and Iron Man, as well as a number of much-loved Star Wars personalities.

The most valuable of the lot should be easy to spot if it is lurking in your toy box or up in the loft, due to its unique characteristic.

Do you own any of these valuable Lego minifigures, or do you have one you believe is worth even more?

1 . Finch Dallow - £1062.37 This version of the Finch Dallow pilot minigure sw1005 is exclusive to the LEGO Resistance Bomber (Finch Dallow) set 75188-2, first introduced in 2018. The Star Wars minifigure is particularly rare due to the late addition of the character to the set, with only a small number containing this specific minifigure. It is worth an estimated £1,062.37, according to BrickEconomy.com. | Lego/BrickEconomy.com Photo: Lego/BrickEconomy.com Photo Sales

2 . Shadow Leonardo - £1,148.64 This minifigure tnt001 is exclusive to the LEGO Comic-Con 2012 Shadow Leonardo set. It is an alternate version of Leonardo from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, with a darker colour scheme and 'edgier' demeanour. It is worth an estimated £1,148.64, according to BrickEconomy.com. | Lego/BrickEconomy.com Photo: Lego/BrickEconomy.com Photo Sales

3 . Supergirl - £1,65.25 This LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes Supergirl minifigure sh670 was exclusively available to people attending the DC Fandome 2020 event. It is worth an estimated £1,165.25, according to BrickEconomy.com. | BrickEconomy.com Photo: BrickEconomy.com Photo Sales