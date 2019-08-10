Take a look around: World-class mock Tudor mega-home on the market for almost £3m
There's no need to mince any words: this is one of the nicest homes in the United Kingdom. Spread across three immaculate storeys, boasting six double bedrooms all with their own en suites, and constructed in a mock Tudor style which blends with the classic gardens perfectly, it's a breathtaking property.
On the market for offers of £2,995,000 with estate agents Chris Tinsley, this Southport home has everything from off-road parking and a three-car garage to French oak carved doors and an orangery. Having undergone extensions and improvements in 2010, the 30+ room home even has its own banquet hall. What more can you want? Take a look around...
