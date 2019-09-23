Relative Strangers: New Channel 4 show looking to reconnect Burnley folk with estranged family members

A new Channel 4 series is on the lookout for people from Burnley who want expert help to reconnect and rebuild their relationship with estranged family members.



The show - which has the working title of Relative Strangers - brings together two estranged relatives for a unique four day process under the guidance of an experienced relationship expert and is searching for people in the Burnley area aged 17+ to take part.

An estimated 20% of British families are affected by estrangement and knowing how to move a relationship forward without help can be incredibly tough. Whilst not every attempt to help the relatives reconcile will be successful, the show's expert is highly experienced in helping estranged family members and the hope is that people will be able to establish positive and lasting relationships.

Those wanting to get in touch can do so by emailing relativestrangers@electricray.com or call 020 7061 8536