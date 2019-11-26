Owners of historic Colne building prosecuted by council

The owners of Langroyd Hall, a Grade II listed building in Colne which dates back to the 17th century, have been prosecuted by Pendle Council.

Leicester based EH Capital 1 Ltd pleaded guilty at Burnley Magistrates’ Court on November 21st for unlawfully removing roof slates and a stone lantern finial in April this year.

It was fined £1,200 and ordered to pay the council’s prosecution costs.

Langroyd Hall, which has been closed for several years, was a popular carvery and pub for many decades before that.

Leader Times Newspapers highlighted local concerns in April about the future of the historic building.

When admitting the offence, a company director pointed out that it was done to protect the building from thieves and trespassers and not to make any profit.

He said the slates were stored and numbered to ensure the roof could be replaced at a future date.

EH Capital 1 Ltd did not seek permission from Pendle Council to do this work and the company admitted this was an error.

It apologised to the people of Colne and the Council for this action.

Neil Watson, Planning, Economic Development and Regulatory Services manager, said: “This prosecution shows that historic building crime is serious and we will take action.

“Listed buildings are protected for a reason. They often have special architectural and historic interest and these should be protected for future generations.”

EH Capital 1 has been asked to carry out work to protect the building from intruders, including restoring the roof.

Neil added: “The company has since consulted with us extensively on their plans to develop the site and we will continue to work with them.”