Memories of Padiham will be on display at annual archive exhibition

Padiham's history is once again set tocome to life through old photogrpahs in the latest Padiham Archives exhibition.

The event will take place at Padiham Town Hall on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, September 28th to 30th.

Soup kitchen at Cross Bank School, 1920s

Now in its 13th year, hundreds of visitors are expected to flock to the ballroom in the town hall for the exhibition. Visits by pupils from local primary schools will take place on the Monday but the exhibition will still be open to the public that day.

It will run from 10am to 4pm each day and will also feature other memorabilia donated by local people.

Ann Clark, the exhibition organiser, said: "The exhibition has become a well-established annual event in the town's calendar with lots of visitors researching their roots and sharing their memories of Padiham."

Admission is £2, accompanied children free, with all proceeds going to the Padiham Archives Group fund. Refreshments will be available.

Whalley Road, Padiham, after Whit Walks, early 1900s