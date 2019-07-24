Gawthorpe Hall to host pair of expert textiles demonstrations on quilting and lacework

Already well-known for its extensive textile collection, Gawthorpe Hall is holding two expert demonstrations in the coming weeks on quilting and lacework at which needle-craft experts and lace-makers will be showcasing their skills.

With quilting and lacemaking holding a special place in Miss Rachel Kay-Shuttleworth's heart, the two events will take place in the library of Gawthorpe Hall, a room rarely open to the public, and admission will be included in the normal charge.

On Friday 26th July, the 'Discovering Quilting' demonstration will see needlework experts show the different methods used to make quilts as well as an exhibition of some fabulous modern examples. On Thursday 8th August, 'Discovering Lace' will involve a group of lace-makers and designers demonstrate various techniques such as how to use bobbins, needles and other forgotten skills to create beautiful modern lace.

Run by Lancashire County Council's Museum Service on behalf of the National Trust, Gawthorpe Hall is open to the public from 12pm to 5pm from Wednesdays to Sundays for an admission charge of £6 for adults and £4 for concessions (National Trust members and children go free). The two demonstrations will be open from 1pm to 4pm.