Downton Abbey-style 10-bedroom Ribble Valley mega-mansion sells for £2.5m



A 10-bedroom extravaganza of a home, this property has it all. It looks like it belongs on Downton Abbey, it has an indoor swimming pool, and Christopher Columbus could get lost in the gardens. It is, to put it mildly, simply one of the best homes to exist this side of Buckingham Palace, and priced at £2.5m, the brand new owners (sale subject to contract) know it.

1. Reception The home's enormous reception room features marble pillars and a lush carpeted staircase which has its original balustrade and handrails.

2. Staircase Stairs like these wouldn't look out of place in Buckingham Palace.

3. Kitchen Less a regular home's kitchen, more a restaurant-style hub of culinary excellent, the Bramley Meade Hall continues to impress.

4. Kitchen More island than the Greek Cyclades...

