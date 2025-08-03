3 . Watch the latest hits on Top of the Pops

Top of the Pops used to be essential viewing if you wanted to catch up with the latest hits riding high in the charts. It was still hugely popular in the 90s, even after being switched from Thursday to Friday. But people listening to music online, and the rise of file-sharing sites like Napster, proved the final nail in the coffin as viewing figures nosedived, and it aired for the final time on July 30, 2006. Despite the show's demise, Top of the Pops magazine and TOTP2, showcasing some of the best performances from the archives, are both still going. | Hulton Archive Photo: Brian Rasic