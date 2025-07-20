As a wave of 90s nostalgia sweeps the UK, many of us are only realising now just how good we had it a quarter of a century ago - yes, that’s right, it really was that long.
But if you remember the 90s, there are probably a few mistakes you made back then which you’d rather forget about.
Don’t worry, you’re not alone. There were some mistakes we almost all made at the time, from TV-inspired fashion faux pas to technological errors.
Do any of these bring back memories for you, and what is your biggest regret from the 90s? Let us know in the comments section.
1. Burning your mouth on a Pop-Tart
Pop-Tarts had been around in the US since the 1960s but were finally introduced to the UK, with great fanfare, in the 90s. The frosted pastries with chocolate and strawberry flavoured fillings proved popular. But no one seemed to realise that when you popped them in the toaster the centres became hotter than the sun. If you survived the Pop-Tarts craze unscathed, perhaps you were one of those who managed to give themselves a dayglo suntan from the inside out by overdosing on Sunny Delight. | Getty Images Photo: Brian Ach
2. Getting a 'Rachel' haircut
Everyone thought it was a good idea at the time. After all, the hairdo sported by Jennifer Aniston as Rachel in Friends was nearly as famous as the actress herself during the 90s. But when you asked the hairdresser for a 'Rachel', the result was rarely what you had in mind. Perhaps that was because your friendly local hairdresser wasn't quite as sharp with the scissors as the Friends star's stylist, or maybe it was because no one could pull off the Rachel quite like Ms Green. Unsurprisingly, nobody asked for a 'Ross'. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: MIKE NELSON
3. Messing up the dance steps to the Macarena
It was one of the greatest earworms of the 90s, and spawned what was surely the decade's biggest dance craze. That's pretty impressive for a song which few listeners in the UK at least could recall more than two words from the lyrics - all together now, Hey Macarena! But how many of us truly mastered the steps to the popular dance routine and could complete the steps without at least a minor stumble? The song made Los Del Rios arguably the biggest one-hit wonders of all time. The Macarena wasn't the only dance craze of the 90s, of course. Whigfield's huge summer hit Saturday Night also got people of all ages moving. | Getty Images Photo: Evan Agostini/Liaison
4. Forgetting to rewind the film in your camera
Before the days when everyone got camera phones, or when digital cameras became commonplace, we all had to buy film. That meant every photo was precious, as you couldn't just delete one and free up space. You also had to remember to rewind your film before unloading. If you forgot, there was always the fear that the film would be exposed to the light and your irreplaceable photos would be lost. Back in the days when you had to take your film to be developed, many people also remember being given the wrong photos, and realising someone was probably looking through your holiday snaps at that moment. | AFP via Getty Images Photo: PHILIP FONG
