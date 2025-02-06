31 euphoric pics of Manchester's Hacienda nightclub when Noel Gallagher was a roadie before his Oasis days

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 6th Feb 2025, 12:14 BST

The Hacienda wasn’t just a nightclub.

It was at the heart of Manchester’s musical revoltion and it was the people who made it.

Pulstating basslines of Acid House, the energy on a crowded dancefloor - it was where friendships were made for life.

It was Madchester in its rawest form, a cultural scene of iconic music from the Happy Mondays, New Order and the Chemical Brothers.

These awesome pictures go back to the late 1980s and 1990s when the music was lived - it was an iconic time. Will we ever dance like that again?

Clubbers on the main stage at the Hacienda, 1989

1. Hacienda

Clubbers on the main stage at the Hacienda, 1989 | Avalon via Getty Images Photo: Avalon via Getty Images

Clubbers dance on the podiums at the HOT night in the Hacienda, 1988.

2. Hacienda

Clubbers dance on the podiums at the HOT night in the Hacienda, 1988. | Avalon via Getty Images Photo: Avalon via Getty Images

A clubber raises their hands on an atmospheric main stage during a break in the music at the Hacienda, Manchester 1988.

3. Hacienda

A clubber raises their hands on an atmospheric main stage during a break in the music at the Hacienda, Manchester 1988. | Avalon via Getty Images Photo: Avalon via Getty Images

Clubbers hang around at the DJ booth door in the Hacienda, early 1988.

4. Hacienda

Clubbers hang around at the DJ booth door in the Hacienda, early 1988. | Avalon via Getty Images Photo: Avalon via Getty Images

