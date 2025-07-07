1 . The Gunner

The Gunner, in Muirhouse, Edinburgh, had a bit of a dodgy reputation, according to many people. One person recalled how they went in once and 'took a look at the clientele, had a half pint and beat it as most had live scars on themselves'. Another person wrote: "I was in the Merchant Navy and have been in rough pubs all over the world, but the roughest pub I have ever been in my life was in my home town - The Gunner in Pennywell Road in the early 1980s." Many people defended the pub, saying it wasn't as bad as others claimed, but a tradesman who worked there in the 90s said: "We were never out of that pub fixing windows and mirrors after some ruckus. I’m sure that pub kept that company in business - it was a full-time job on its own." | National World Photo: Ian Georgeson