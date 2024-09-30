Blend until you have a paste, before adding EEVO and water. | Emma Dukes

After getting my hands on award-winning extra virgin olive oil, I decided it was finally time to put my chef’s hat on.

Earlier this year, I visited Liverpool’s iconic Italian restaurant, Casa Italia, for the first time and had the best meal of my life.

The vegan Genovese consisted of penne pasta with vegan pesto (without parmesan), oat cream and fresh basil, and I straight away decided it was the nicest meal I have ever had, let alone the nicest pasta.

Casa Italia, Liverpool. | Emma Dukes

The bright green colour of the pesto made it clear that it had been made fresh and it wasn’t until trying it that I realised I’d never had proper Italian pesto before, even before I was vegan. Tasting absolutely nothing like the shop-bought jars I usually have, it was a beautiful consistency and had a really strong basil taste.

Since visiting Casa Italia several months ago, I had been planning on attempting to make my own pesto at home but, as is life, I kept procrastinating and opting for easier meal options. But, after getting my hands on the award-winning Citizens of Soil extra virgin olive oil, I decided it was finally time to put my chef’s hat on.

Citizens of Soil EEVO. | Emma Dukes

While I did look at a couple of recipes, I decided to just make the pesto based on taste, adding ingredients as I went along rather than following strict measurements. Taught by dad growing up that recipes are ‘pointless’, winging it seemed the best option for me - though I will list what I used below.

Vegan pesto at home

30g fresh basil

Two tsp nutritional yeast

3 cloves of garlic

30g pine nuts

Salt

Pepper

3 tbsp Citizens of Soil extra virgin olive oil

3 tbsp water

Juice of half a lemon

I added all of the ingredients - minus the water and EEVO - into a blender and blended until a paste was created. I then added the oil and water and blended again until I had a smooth sauce consistency. At this point, I then tasted it to see if I needed any more salt, pepper, nutritional yeast or basil, but I was happy with it.

I didn't ended up needing the cheese. | Emma Dukes

Blend until you have a paste, before adding EEVO and water. | Emma Dukes

Add three tbsp of Citizen of Soil EEVO. | Emma Dukes

The end result. | Emma Dukes