Forget Burberry - this cotton-rich belted longline trench from M&S is all you need for cosy season | M&S

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The M&S trench coat is the only coat you need this season to look on-trend.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you think a trench coat needs to cost a small fortune to look elegant, think again. The M&S Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat £89 is proof that timeless style and wearable luxury can come at a high-street price. This coat is already making waves this autumn/winter, and it’s easy to see why.

It offers all the signature attributes you’d expect from a trench: notched lapels, epaulettes, cuff straps and deep side pockets, but with thoughtful modern tweaks.

The belted waist allows you to cinch your silhouette for a flattering finish, while the longline cut gives extra coverage without overwhelming your frame. It feels classic but not dated, structured but still relaxed.

M&S Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat

M&S Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench Coat | M&S

The fabric is cotton-rich, with just a touch of stretch for ease of movement, and a smooth polyester lining that makes it effortless to slip on over knitwear. That balance of comfort and structure makes it ideal for everyday layering. The styling possibilities are endless.

If the M&S trench is out of your budget, there are affordable alternatives that still capture the trench aesthetic. One option is the Amazon Women’s Classic Long Trench Coat Double-Breasted Lapel Long Sleeve Windproof Overcoat with Belt £24.99.

While it won’t have the same cotton-rich quality or refined tailoring as the M&S version, it offers a stylish, functional option for anyone looking to achieve a similar look without spending a fortune.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter , if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

SmilePro The at-home whitening kit that’s gone viral with over 500,000 fans worldwide - Now 50% off £ 2.00 Buy now Buy now The cult-favourite SmilePro Advanced Whitening Kit is transforming smiles at home – no dentist, no sensitivity, and no £300 bill. Loved by half a million customers and backed by 5,000+ five-star reviews, it delivers pro-level results for just £2 a treatment. Using dual LED light tech, blue light lifts deep stains from coffee, wine, and smoking, while red light soothes gums and fights bacteria. Each kit includes 30 treatments and can whiten teeth by up to eight shades, often in just a day. With UK shipping and a 30-day guarantee, SmilePro makes whitening easy – and it’s now 50% off. Claim your 50% discount by clicking here

Dr Sam's Barrier reset in 60 seconds: Discover the power of Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser Intense £ 36.00 Dr Sam's Buy now Buy now Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser Intense has become a multi-award-winning staple for those with sensitive or redness-prone skin. Clinically proven to repair the skin barrier after just one use, it delivers deep hydration without clogging pores and layers easily under sunscreen or makeup. Its standout ingredient, Sunflower Sprout Extract, boosts NAD+ to accelerate cellular renewal, while ectoin, squalane, ceramides, and glycerin lock in lasting comfort. Recognised by the National Eczema Association, it’s praised for being both gentle and effective. With glowing reviews and accolades from top beauty titles, this is barrier repair that’s backed by science and trusted by users worldwide. Find out more about the £36 moisturiser that’s transforming skin