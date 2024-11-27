This portable projector is available for a ludicrous Black Friday price

The Dangbei N2 is well suited to impromptu film nights | Dangbei

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Consumer technology writer Gareth Butterfield has spotted some crazy Black Friday deals on home cinema projectors

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dangbei makes some excellent portable projectors. I know that because I've tested most of them.

One of my favourites has been the N2 Smart Projector, one of its latest launches. It's got 400 lumens, it can project out to 120" and its operating system has Netflix, YouTube and Amazon Prime Video pre-installed.

It's compact enough to sit comfortably on a tabletop, and its small size means it's ideal for camping trips, or summer movie nights in the garden.

Normally, they cost £439 which isn't a bad price for a feature-rich smart projector, but the Black Friday discount that's available until Monday, December 2 has brought the price down to £239. That's nearly half price.

The N2 will work fine outdoors, if you have a power source | Dangbei

Dangbei is also dropping the prices of another of my favourite projectors.

The diminutive Atom, a compact laser projector designed to tuck out of the way in small spaces, is now down to £649, from its original price of £899.

I took one camping recently, and it's ideal for small environments, like my motorhome, and with its 1,200 lumen laser beam it worked really well even in ambient light.

Other projector deals I've spotted out there include the Awol Vision range, which usually kicks off with the LTV-2500 at £2,999 - but it's down to just £1,699 for Black Friday.

These high-end 4K laser projectors feature an ultra-short throw system, so they can be placed directly in front of the screen and their beam is sent straight upwards.

All Black Friday offers are available now, and they will expire on "Cyber Monday", December 2.