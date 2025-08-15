Residents would love an Apple store for all their iPhone and iPad needs

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Apple’s next flagship phone is on the way – here’s when it’s expected to launch, how much it could cost, and the upgrades tipped to arrive on the iPhone 17 and Pro Max.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iPhone 17 will be the latest new smartphone from Apple and while it has not been officially confirmed we can expect it to arrive this year.

Apple is expected to launch the phone around the 8-10 September and pre orders usually open the same week of the reveal. Apple usually launches the phones via a glitzy live stream that typically takes place at 6pm UK time.

The UK’s major phone providers will reveal prices and availability on the same day and we can expect opening day orders from the likes of Sky Mobile, EE and Three.

The new iPhone 17 is expected to come in standard handset version, a larger Plus model and a range-topping iPhone 17 Pro Max, which will be the fastest, most powerful option for those who want the best iPhone on the market.

New iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max prices

According to recent leaks prices for the new iPhone 17 could increase by around £50 compared to the previous generation iPhone 16 phones. The standard phone could start from around £850 in the UK, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to cost from around £1,250.

The prices would be an increase on the £799 costs of the iPhone 16 128GB model at launch last September and the £1,199 price tag for the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Prices for monthly contract deals could also increase but the good news for shoppers is that many UK providers offer cheap options even on the more expensive iPhone models.

The iPhone 16 is now available for as little as £24 per month in the cheapest deal for the flagship phone, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max costs £38 per month on the cheapest contract on Sky Mobile here.

The new iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max would cost a little more at launch but prices under £30 are expected for the new phone at an entry-level price point.

What else do we know about the new iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max?

There have been no official details about the new phones but rumours are circling that even the entry-level model will have an enhanced display with 120Hz ProMotion technology included on the base model for the first time.

You can also expect big camera upgrades including a 48mp ultra wide rear camera for higher quality photography.

The new devices could include Qi 2.2 wireless charging, supporting speeds of up to 25W, which means faster and more efficient charging on the new iPhones.

Smarty Smarty 200GB SIM card £ 12.00 Smarty Buy now Buy now Pros: 200GB of data, No mid-contract price rises, Can be cancelled at any time Cons: Only 12GB can be used in Europe Smarty is a great option if you are a heavy data user. The 200GB SIM is a huge amount of data and at £12 it represents the best data-per-pound ratio in the SIM cards we checked. Smarty promises no in-contract price rises and you can cancel at any time. It is one of the easiest SIM providers to actually cancel your deal. You can use 12GB of the data abroad and it also comes with free calls and texts. Smarty offers 4G and 5G, and uses Three’s network in the UK.