It's time for a summer kitchen refresh: New Items from Mason Cash, OXO and Viners | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Shop these new arrivals from Mason Cash, OXO, and Viners before they sell out

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Summer is the perfect time to breathe new life into your home, and where better to start than the heart of it all, the kitchen. Warmer weather invites fresh flavours, outdoor dining, and light, airy vibes.

If you're looking to update your kitchen with items that blend timeless elegance with a rustic charm, Mason Cash has just unveiled a range of summer-ready essentials that are as beautiful as they are functional.

1. Mason Cash Reactive Linear Dinner Set

Mason Cash Reactive Linear Dinner Set (Grey) | Wayfair

A true standout for summer entertaining, the Reactive Linear Dinner Set from Mason Cash brings a refined yet relaxed aesthetic to your table. Crafted with a unique reactive glaze, each piece has a subtly different finish, making every setting one-of-a-kind.

The understated linear design adds texture and interest without overwhelming your table, while the muted tones pair beautifully with both rustic and contemporary décor.

2. Mason Cash Rustic Charm Butter Dish

Mason Cash Rustic Charm Butter Dish | Dunelm

Add a touch of farmhouse style to your kitchen counter or breakfast nook with the Rustic Charm Butter Dish. Crafted from durable stoneware, this dish is not only practical for keeping butter fresh but also stylish enough to leave out during meals.

3. Mason Cash ‘In The Meadow’ Serving Plate

Mason Cash In The Meadow Serving Plate | Dunelm

The stunning In The Meadow Serving Plate is a celebration of seasonal beauty. Featuring delicate floral illustrations inspired by wildflower meadows, this piece brings the outdoors inside. It’s large enough to serve shared summer dishes like antipasto platters, grilled seafood, or fruit-filled desserts.

To complete your summer kitchen refresh, add the must-have items from OXO and Viners. The OXO Good Grip Twist & Stack Jars are a game-changer for keeping your kitchen organised and ingredients fresh. Equally elegant and functional is the Viners Eden 24 Piece Cutlery Set brings polished sophistication to everyday dining.

⛱️ How to get airport lounge access from just £11 – without flying business class

✈️ You don’t need a premium ticket to enjoy a quieter, more comfortable airport experience. Lounge access is available to all travellers – and you can now pre-book passes from just £11. Holiday Extras offers discounted lounge access at 22 UK airports with complimentary snacks, drinks, Wi-Fi and up to 60% off.

🌍 Flying further afield? Lounge Pass gives you entry to over 800 VIP lounges worldwide – perfect for international or return trips. And for one-off getaways or group travel, this Wowcher lounge voucher is just £2 and gives up to 25% off for you and up to six others. Most lounges include drinks, snacks and flight info screens – a simple travel upgrade that makes early check-ins a lot more enjoyable. 🍷

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now