Prime Day Deal: Get beach wavy hair with the Bestope Pro 5-in-1 Beach Waver now just £29.74 | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Here’s why the Bestope Pro 5-in-1 Beach Waver is the ultimate hair-tool.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This Amazon Prime Day, it's not just tech gadgets and kitchen appliances getting all the buzz, beauty lovers have scored a true gem. The Bestope Pro 5-in-1 Beach Waver Hair Curler , normally priced at £89.99, has dropped to just £29.74 that’s a huge 66% off.

In a world where salon visits can quickly add up and styling tools often overpromise and underdeliver, this curler is changing the game for anyone looking to get that effortless, tousled summer look from home.

Bestope Pro 5-in-1 Hair Curler

Bestope Pro 5-in-1 Hair Curler | Amazon

It features five interchangeable barrels , this curling wand caters to every kind of wave or curl you might want—from tight spirals to loose, beachy waves, and even mermaid-style crimped hair. And you don’t need to be a pro to use it. The system is intuitive, heats up in just 30 seconds, and comes with thoughtful extras like a heat-resistant glove and hair clips to make styling safer and easier.

Over 61% of customers have given the hair curler five stars. One person wrote a review that read: “ I have an airwrap and ghd which I've used for curls or various styles but this is unreal and so quick and the curls are amazing I'd give it 10 stars if I could and the price amazing” Another shopper explained: “this is the first curler I've used that works on my hair!”

You can get a salon look in 10–15 minutes with the Bestope Pro 5-in-1 Hair Curler and with two temperature settings (180℃ for delicate hair and 210℃ for thicker textures) it’s gentle while still delivering long-lasting results. It’s also powered by PTC technology, ensuring even heat distribution, which helps reduce frizz and adds natural shine.

Bestope Pro 5-in-1 Hair Curler | Amazon

The built-in dual voltage system makes this tool a reliable companion for travel whether it’s a weekend getaway or summer holiday abroad. The 360° swivel cord avoids tangles mid-use, and its compact size makes packing it simple.

If you're looking for easy, heat-efficient, customisable summer hair, this is the tool that delivers at a price that won’t come back until next year. And with beach waves never going out of style, the timing couldn’t be better.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

Olaplex Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector jumbo bottle slashed to £37.66 in rare Prime Day deal £ 37.66 Buy now Buy now If your hair is feeling fried, brittle, or just lifeless, this is the Prime Day deal you need. The Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector Jumbo 250ml is down to just £37.66 — that’s 33% off the usual £56 price. With salon-sized value and its cult-favourite bond-repairing formula, this treatment actually fixes damage rather than just hiding it. Don’t miss your chance to stock up on this rarely-discounted hero product. Shop the Olaplex No.3 Hair Perfector Jumbo 250ml on Amazon now for £37.66

National World Why the Apple Mac mini M4 is the smartest desktop upgrade you can make right now £ 499.00 Buy now Buy now If you’ve been putting up with a sluggish laptop or cluttered desktop setup, now’s the perfect time to upgrade — and the Apple Mac mini M4 makes it easy. Compact yet incredibly powerful, this tiny 5x5-inch machine packs Apple’s latest M4 chip, 16GB of unified memory and a 10-core CPU and GPU, letting you breeze through demanding apps and multitasking without a hitch. It integrates seamlessly with your iPhone and iPad, takes up hardly any space, and stays whisper-quiet even under load. Right now, Amazon’s Prime Day deal knocks £100 off, bringing it down to just £499 — astonishing value for Mac performance. Shop the Apple Mac mini M4 now on Amazon for £499