Oodie reveals date and time of £1 Black Friday sale for 2024

The first Black Friday sale of 2024 has arrived as Oodie has revealed the date and time of its popular £1 sale.

Wearable blanket brand Oodie has launched a Black Friday sneak peek that includes £1 original Oodies and fans can sign up now.

Fans of the brand, which makes body-warming wearable blankets, gowns and t-shirts, can sign up now to access the popular £1 sale, which often sells out in minutes in the run up to Black Friday.

The brand says: “This offer goes live at 6:00PM (GMT) on Wednesday, 6th November 2024 and closes when all £1 All Black Oodie™ Originals are sold out.”

Last year Oodie sold 1,500 wearable blankets for just £1 and followed it up with a 60% off sale on Black Friday itself.

The official £1 sale will go live at 6pm on Wednesday 6 November and shoppers will get a short window to buy the £1 Oodies until stock runs out. You can see the deal here.

For those who miss out on the £1 Oodie sale there is also an early Black Friday sale with £26 off Oodies. Grey, Navy, Green and patterned Oodies featuring greyhounds are reduced to just £36, while the lazy sloth Oodie is reduced to £35 in the early sale.

There are also discounts on weighted blankets, which are now priced at £75 in the run up to Black Friday.

Oodie is one of the original wearable blanket brands have become a cult hit for people thanks to their big brand tie ins with the likes of Barbie, Marvel and Harry Potter. They also produce matching owner and dog outfits and weighted blankets.

The brand has been praised by shoppers who follow the energy-saving advice of heating the human, not the home. It means people can save on heating bills by wearing warm clothing instead of turning the heating on.

You can see the early Black Friday sneak peek here.