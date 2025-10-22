The Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle can set temperatures to the nearest degree | Ninja

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s the kettle that knows how hot your brew should be – and it’s just dropped to its cheapest ever price in this limited-time Amazon deal

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I know what you're thinking. Just how clever does a kettle need to be? While most of us just flick the switch and wait for the kettle to click off before we pour, we rarely think about the optimum temperature for our drinks.

For example, if you're a lover of green tea, are you aware that it should be brewed about 20 °C cooler than black tea?

Jasmine tea really shouldn't be boiled, and neither should white tea. Oolong tea, whatever that is, is apparently also better at a lower temperature.

Do you know what temperature to serve your favourite brew at? | Ninja

And don't get me started on how particular coffee geeks are about temperature. Boiling water straight from the kettle is fine, but there are people out there who believe it shouldn't be a degree over 90C. Although apparently 93C is the perfect formula for a cafetiere or espresso.

This kind of next-level geekery is the whole reason the Ninja Perfect Temperature Kettle exists. It has a panel on its base that lets you choose the exact temperature in degrees Celsius that you want your water at.

And, for instance, if you drink a lot of green tea, you're not only missing out on the perfect cuppa without this tech, but you're wasting some heat.

But that's not the only trick up the Perfect Temperature Kettle's sleeve. It also has a rapid boil system that can bring a cup of water to its fizzing crescendo in under 50 seconds.

Ninja's Perfect Temperature kettle makes it easy to get the right setting every time | Amazon

And it can hold on to the temperature you've set it to for up to 30 minutes. Perfect for those who like to chug back a few fruit teas in one sitting, for example.

The controls are really simple, there's no messing about with Wi-Fi or apps, just press some buttons and set up the process on an LED display.

The best bit? The price. Normally this clever kettle costs £99.99, but at the moment you can get it on a limited-time deal for just £58.

It's a deal on Amazon, knocking 42% off the price, and it's the lowest we've ever seen it. It did dip briefly to £59.99 in January, but £58 really is rock bottom. So it's a great opportunity to upgrade your most important piece of kitchen tech.

Abbott This little wearable gadget can help you lose weight - here's how The Abbott Lingo biosensor is a next-generation wearable that tracks real-time glucose levels to help users understand how their diet and habits affect their energy, weight and overall wellbeing. Worn discreetly on the upper arm, it connects to an app that provides personalised insights and coaching to encourage steadier glucose levels and better daily balance. Available without prescription, each sensor lasts two weeks, offering a detailed snapshot of how your body responds to food, sleep and stress. Find out more about the Abbot Lingo biosensor by clicking here

Walkfit Get fitter by walking: this app builds a personalised plan just for you 🚶‍♀️📱 £ 6.00 If traditional diets or gruelling gym routines aren’t for you, WalkFit could be the smarter way to shift weight. This clever app designs a personalised walking plan based on your fitness goals, using your daily step count and calorie intake to keep you on track. It’s simple, low-impact and effective – and it even syncs with your smartwatch to adapt your plan as you go 💪⌚. Right now, there’s a 61% discount on the four-week plan, which could be long enough to see real results. Start your WalkFit plan today and save 61% by clicking here. 🏃‍♂️🔥