A rare discount has slashed the Ninja ON400UK to its lowest ever price – and at just £119.99, it’s a cracking deal on one of the brand’s most versatile multi-cookers.

We've checked the price trackers, and double-checked last year's Black Friday deals, and this is the cheapest we've ever seen the Ninja ON400UK 10-in-1 multi cooker.

Its price has dipped down to £129.99 very occasionally, but if you're quick, you can buy one on Amazon for £119.99.

It's all thanks to a limited-time deal offering a 48% discount off the usual £229.99 price, and it's a remarkable deal for a very, very versatile Ninja appliance.

It's more than just an air fryer and slow cooker | Amazon

The ON400UK is an air fryer, slow cooker, grill and steamer all in one, and the deal is for the sea salt grey version. Sadly the stylish black and copper version is more expensive, at £169.99.

It has a 5.7 litre capacity, enough to feed up to four people, a rapid-cooking system, and it comes with silicone tongs and a recipe guide.

We don't know how long this deal, direct from Ninja, will last for or how many units are in stock, so if you want to grab a bargain, be quick. Because once they're gone, they're gone.

