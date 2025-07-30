M&S x England Collection: Get the winning look after historic Euro’s victory | Getty Images

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

M&S x England Collection Get the winning look after historic Euro’s victory

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England's women’s football team clinched victory against Spain in a nail-biting final. As celebrations erupted across the nation, fashion fans were also pleased to see the team wearing everyone’s favourite M&S at number 10 Downing Street this week.

The M&S x England Collection was launched as part of a stylish partnership between Marks & Spencer and the women’s England team The range effortlessly blends contemporary tailoring with patriotic pride. And now, in the wake of England’s monumental win, these key pieces have become essential wardrobe staples for those looking to channel the winning spirit.

1. Tailored Pleat Front Wide Leg Trousers

Tailored Pleat Front Wide Leg Trousers | M&S

Smart, strong, and sharp just like the Lionesses. These wide leg trousers from the M&S x England Collection deliver a confident silhouette with a modern edge. Featuring precise pleats and a high-waisted fit, they’re a power move in pant form. Whether you're celebrating at the pub or heading back to the office, these trousers are your go-to for structure and sophistication.

2. Straight Short Sleeve Single Breasted Blazer

Straight Short Sleeve Single Breasted Blazer | M&S

Nothing says cool confidence like a perfectly cut blazer. This short sleeve version is a refreshing update to classic tailoring, giving off an effortless, relaxed elegance. With clean lines and a flattering fit, the M&S x England Collection Blazer works beautifully over tees, blouses, or even layered with matching trousers for a winning co-ord. It’s England chic - understated yet unmistakably bold.

3. Tailored Asymmetric Waistcoat

Tailored Asymmetric Waistcoat | M&S

The waistcoat is a standout addition to the collection. With its clean lines and asymmetric cut, it offers a modern twist on a timeless wardrobe classic. Worn on its own or layered under a blazer, this waistcoat channels control and cool confidence - a fitting tribute to the calculated calm of England’s final performance.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

Canva Get beach-ready with MySweetSmile’s gentle teeth whitening range £ 20.99 Buy now Buy now Sunshine, selfies and holiday cocktails – summer is here, and so are all the moments you’ll want to capture with a glowing smile. Whether you’re jetting off for a beach escape or heading to a sunny staycation, MySweetSmile can help you look your best. This UK best-seller offers peroxide-free, gentle whitening that works its magic without harsh ingredients or faff. Their powder is perfect for whitening before take-off, while the handy on-the-go pen is great for keeping your smile photo-ready poolside. Shop the full MySweetSmile summer-ready range here.