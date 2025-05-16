The AMG E63S has an incredible exhaust note | BOTB

This fire-breathing Mercedes-AMG E63 S could be yours for less than the price of a Freddo – and there's a big cash alternative too.

With its satin black paintwork, racing stripes, and a monstrous V8 burble from the four tailpipes, this has to be one of the most aggressive saloon cars on the road - and someone will win it for just 6p.

It's a Mercedes-AMG E63 S Edition 1 and it's the latest prize being given away to one lucky winner in BOTB's weekly competitions.

The 2017 Merc has only covered 38,000, so it's worth a cool £59,000 - and, yes, tickets really are just six pence each.

Alcantara touches are a signature of AMGs | BOTB

If you were to enter the draw by buying just one ticket - or even a bundle - you could be waking up the neighbours with a twin-turbocharged V8 engine delivering 612bhp. The car is capable of the 0-60 sprint in 3.4 seconds.

And if you did strike it lucky and you were handed the keys to the car, you don't actually need to accept it. You could also choose to take a £42,000 cash alternative instead.

Click here to find out how to enter the competition, or click here to see the other prizes on offer - including a £700,000 house for just 99p.

