As dusk fell, the sight of an illuminated Chatsworth House in all its glory was a vision to behold as we wound our way through the darkening lanes of the Derbyshire Peak District.

Christmas had come and gone, but the benefits of a post-festive getaway have become more appealing in recent years, knocking the New Year's Eve party down a notch or two on the list of things to look forward to after the big day.

This time the small 'chocolate box' village of Beeley would be the destination of our countryside bolthole, as my wife and I dragged ourselves and pet pooch away from the sofa and leftover nibbles to enjoy some fresh air and the peaceful, majestic surroundings of the Chatsworth Estate.

The Devonshire Arms is what you’d describe as the typical English rural retreat, a charming country house inn with low wood-panel ceilings, cosy log-fires and an exquisite dining menu showcasing many of the hearty favourites you're sure to crave during the cold winter months.

More on that later, but before putting our feet up we couldn't ignore the lure of Chatsworth’s spectacular interactive lights display, which featured an enjoyable walking trail around the stunning gardens, capped off with a themed lights projection show beamed onto the front of the grand old house.

It was a performance which was both creative and inspiring, setting a positive mood for the rest of our two-night stay, which would contain a carefully balanced mix of food, a few drinks, more walking, lots of relaxation and the chance to recharge the batteries.

Our dog-friendly deluxe king room in pretty Brookside Cottage, just a short walk from the main house, was ideal for our greyhound Jojo, who must have thought it was her birthday when greeted by the welcoming sight of complimentary dog treats and a tennis ball on arrival.

Spacious, airy and bright, our stylishly-designed abode provided all the creature comforts, including a hair dryer, excellent Wi-Fi, telephone, bathrobes and tea and coffee making facilities with fresh milk topped up daily. When visiting any hotel from the Devonshire group, the complementary authentic Chatsworth biscuits are always a nice touch.

After soothing the body with a relaxing soak in the bath, it was time to warm our souls further with an evening meal at The Inn restaurant, and with its AA Rosette, five-star rating, plus recognition in the Michelin Guide, it is as much as a real dining experience as it is a pub.

Drinks-wise there is plenty on offer, from local craft ales, a selection of fine wines and a range of more than 20 gins to choose from, plus various hot beverages which can be ordered from the bar.

With the dog tucked away and settled in a perfectly-located nook next to our table, we ordered an earthy bottle of red to go with our menu choices which, as it was Sunday, had to be the 'Roast of the Day', a lovely cut of succulent beef served with fluffy roast potatoes, seasonal veg, jus, stuffing and homemade Yorkshire puddings.

With that and the steaming Christmas pudding (it was still the festive season) that followed, it was just what the doctor ordered before bedtime as with a long day of walking planned the following morning, a good night's sleep was essential.

Breakfast, served from 8am until 10am, offers several home-cooked favourites all using local ingredients, including a full English (with vegetarian option), house-cured oak smoked salmon, and hens eggs, bacon and hollandaise, plus a selection of cereals, nuts, fruit, natural yoghurt, compotes, toast, teacakes and pastries from the buffet.

For us, on both mornings, breakfast hit the spot, but one tip I'd give is that you shouldn't leave without getting a caffeine fix from one of the Devonshire's excellent freshly-made lattes, which went down a treat.

The Peak District is one of the UK's most popular destinations for outdoor pursuits, with copious walking trails, cycling routes and freshwater fishing activities on the doorstep.

From strolls around Chatsworth Park, ambles along Baslow Edge and riding a bike along the famous Monsal Trail, there's something for all ages and abilities.

Dogs don't miss out either and togged up in our winter warmers, the three of us set off on a short drive to Hope Valley, where we picked up a picturesque out-and-back trail along the River Derwent, strolling through the fields and footpaths, which were remarkably forgiving underfoot for the time of year, only stopping when reaching Hathersage village for an obligatory halfway pint.

There's nothing quite like getting out in the fresh countryside air to warm the cockles of the heart, with the blazing log fires of the Devonshire awaiting our return.

For dinner this time we opted for two classic pub dishes, a rump steak for my wife which was pink, tender and juicy, and my pick of beer battered fish and chips, with the delicious flaky fish encased in a delightful crispy batter. Hats off to the chef, who really knows who to produce crowd pleasers for guests!

Our time at the Devonshire Arms had come to an end, but before departing after breakfast there was time for a sedate dog walk along Beeley Brook and a short trip to Chatsworth Farm Shop, where we picked up some foodie treats to take home.

What a fabulous way to end the year and all that was left to say was 'thank you Derbyshire', but, most of all, 'thank you Devonshire!'

TRAVEL FACTS

The Devonshire Arms at Beeley is currently offering a room-only deal from £89 per night in a classic bedroom, which runs until 31st March 2025. For more information visit the hotel website.