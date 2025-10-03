New Christmas advent calendars that are ideal for boys and girls of all ages | Amazon/Rockahula Kids

Make the count down to Christmas even more exciting with these calendars filled with surprises.

The countdown to Christmas just got a lot more exciting for kids. Advent calendars are more than just a treat they’re an experience. Whether your child loves building, storytelling, or collecting, there’s a perfect calendar to make their December unforgettable. Start the festive countdown with fun and surprises. Here are some of the best kids’ advent calendars you can shop now.

1. LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar | Amazon

Bring the galaxy to your living room with the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar. Each day reveals a mini build or a character from the Star Wars universe, perfect for young fans who love creative play. With a slight discount, it’s a great way to combine the thrill of LEGO with the excitement of Christmas.

2. Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Advent Calendar 5-Minute Stories

Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends: Advent Calendar 5-Minute Stories | Amazon

Superhero fans will adore this story-based advent calendar. Each day unveils a 5-minute story featuring Spidey and his friends, making it a perfect bedtime ritual for little Marvel enthusiasts. It’s an engaging way to spark imagination and bring the action to life during the festive season.

3. Kids Littlest Pet Shop Holiday Advent Calendar

Kids Littlest Pet Shop Holiday Advent Calendar | Amazon

Pet lovers will delight in this adorable Littlest Pet Shop advent calendar. Each day reveals a cute collectible pet or accessory, adding fun and joy to the holiday countdown. It’s ideal for kids who love surprises and collecting miniature friends.

4. Rockahula Kids Reusable Christmas Tree Advent Calendar

Rockahula Kids Reusable Christmas Tree Advent Calendar | Rockahula Kids

You don’t always need a toy filled calendar to get the kids excited. This sustainable and reusable Christmas tree advent calendar is a fantastic choice.You decide what goes in and it can be filled with chocolates, sweets or toys. It’s a great option and an experience that can be enjoyed year after year.

