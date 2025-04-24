This quaint bistro set from Dunelm costs just £79 | Dunelm

This space-saving bistro set is winning rave reviews – and there’s a more affordable version on Amazon that’s just as practical.

If you’re looking to refresh your garden or create a stylish indoor coffee spot, the Churchgate 60cm Metal Bistro Set in Sandstone is proving a hit with shoppers. Priced at £79 and scoring an impressive 4.8 out of 5 from recent reviews, this elegant yet practical set is being praised for both looks and functionality.

Made from durable steel and arriving fully assembled, the bistro set includes a round table and two foldable chairs with a slatted design that prevents water pooling. It’s suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, making it a versatile addition whether you’re styling up a balcony, patio or conservatory.

Customers say it delivers on quality and value. One reviewer described it as a “very pretty little set” that looks great in the garden, while another noted how easily it folds up and fits neatly in smaller spaces. Several mentioned the quick delivery and ease of use straight out of the box.

The sandstone finish has also been a popular choice, blending easily with most décor styles. A reviewer using the set in their conservatory said it’s “small enough to fit in the room but big enough to eat a meal from, do some work or whatever.”

To check availability or place an order, you can view the Churchgate Metal Bistro Set directly at Dunelm here.

If you’re after a more affordable option, the Garden Vida Porto 2 Seater Metal Folding Bistro Set is another popular pick. Available in light grey or dark grey, this compact and modern set is perfect for smaller outdoor spaces and currently priced at £57.99. It also arrives fully assembled and folds away easily when not in use.

The Porto set is weather resistant with a powder-coated steel frame, making it a durable and lightweight choice for balconies, patios and compact gardens. With a 4.4-star rating and more than 20 units bought in the past month, it’s a well-rated alternative for shoppers on a budget. You can find it on Amazon here.

With spring well underway, both sets offer a stylish and functional way to enjoy the outdoors. Whether you’re entertaining, working or simply relaxing with a coffee, a compact bistro set is a simple way to make the most of your space.

