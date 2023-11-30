News you can trust since 1877
The 26 most popular hair and beauty salons in Burnley and Padiham as suggested by readers

As the countdown to Christmas begins Burnley and Padiham’s hair and beauty salons are gearing up for their busiest time of the year.
By Sue Plunkett
Published 30th Nov 2023, 12:14 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 12:14 GMT

Everyone wants to look their best for the season of glitz and glamour so we asked you to name your ‘go to’ salons that will have you looking your very best for Christmas. We had hundreds of responses and here are the most popular ones, in no particular order.

1. Favourite salons in Burnley and Padiham as named by our readers

. Photo: Birgit Reitz-Hofmann

Reflections, Gannow Lane, Burnley

2. Favourite salons in Burnley and Padiham as named by our readers

Reflections, Gannow Lane, Burnley Photo: s

The Style Residence, Keirby Walk, Burnley

3. Favourite salons in Burnley and Padiham as named by our readers

The Style Residence, Keirby Walk, Burnley Photo: s

Vanilla in Burnley Road, Padiham

4. Favourite salons in Burnley and Padiham as named by our readers

Vanilla in Burnley Road, Padiham Photo: s

