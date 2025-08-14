Evaporative coolers work by drawing air over cool water, making the air it expels much more refreshing | Wowcher

This could be one of the most affordable floor-standing evaporative coolers around right now, with a 65% Wowcher discount bringing the price down to just £34.99.

Evaporative coolers work by drawing air through a water tank, cooling it as it evaporates, and then blowing it towards you for a refreshing burst of cool air.

These appliances don’t use a refrigeration system, so they’re not as powerful as traditional air conditioning, but they’re cheaper to run, quieter in operation, and don’t require external ducts.

All you need to do is fill the water tank, add ice cubes if you like, and switch on the fan.

Its filters help purify the air while it runs, and it can even add a little humidity on dry days.

With a straightforward control panel, a four-litre water tank, and a fan designed to run at just 65 decibels, it’s ideal for bedrooms.

To find out more or to sign up for the deal, click here. Bear in mind, stocks may not last long, but it’s a very budget-friendly way to stay cool as the temperature rises.

