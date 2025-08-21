Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser Intense the award-winning barrier repair cream customers can’t stop raving about | Canva

Here’s why customers are raving about Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser Intense cream.

When it comes to sensitive, redness-prone skin, finding a moisturiser that actually works without clogging pores or leaving a greasy finish can feel impossible. That’s why Dr Sam’s £63 Flawless Moisturiser Intense has become a skincare staple for thousands, boasting over 1,300 glowing reviews and winning industry awards.

But what makes this moisturiser so special? Let’s dive into what it is, what it does, and how to use it.

What Is Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser Intense?

This innovative moisturiser is the first NAD⁺ boosting barrier repair cream designed with sensitive and redness-prone skin in mind. Created by Dr Sam Bunting, a dermatologist known for her science-backed, practical approach to skincare, it combines cutting-edge ingredients with a silky, non-comedogenic texture you’ll actually enjoy using.

Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser Intense

How to Use It

Apply after cleansing: Use morning and evening as the final step in your routine. Adjust for your needs: A pea-sized amount may be enough for oily/combination skin, while drier skin types might prefer a little more. Layer confidently: Its lightweight yet nourishing formula means it won’t pill under SPF or make-up. Pair with your retinoid: Apply this moisturiser immediately after your retinoid treatment to minimise irritation and boost comfort.

With more than 1,300 positive reviews, users consistently praise the Flawless Moisturiser Intense for its ability to transform sensitive, redness-prone skin while still feeling luxurious and lightweight. One person wrote a review that read: "Splendid moisturiser for very dry skin."

If you’ve struggled to find a moisturiser that heals your skin without clogging pores or disrupting your routine, Dr Sam’s Flawless Moisturiser Intense could be the solution. Award-winning, clinically proven, and dermatologist-designed, it’s more than just a moisturiser, it’s a confidence boost in a jar.

