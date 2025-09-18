Probiotic supplements can work wonders for your pet's gut health - and help with various ailments | Zesty Paws

Pet wellness brand Zesty Paws has landed in the UK — and for a limited time you can save 15% across its supplement range

The dietary supplements industry is worth over £4 billion and, according to a study by Which? 75% of UK adults say they take some sort of supplements. But have you ever thought about giving them to your pets?

Thanks to advances in the pet food industry, it's becoming easier than ever to give your dogs and cats a balanced diet, but even the best foods out there can't deliver the benefits to gut health we humans have come to expect from our cocktails of probiotic and vitamin supplements.

Which is why companies like Zesty Paws have set out to offer a solution. The US firm has brought its range of proven pet supplements to the UK this year, offering owners a treat-based top-up that can bring all sorts of benefits to dog and cat wellness.

From tummy troubles to stiff joints, and from stress relief to urinary care, the supplements are formulated to offer a tasty treat that helps pets feel at their best.

Dog supplements include probiotic chews, hip and joint chews, aller-immune chews, and urinary chews.

Save 15% with this limited-time discount code If you fancy trying out a probiotic treat, use this code to save you money Choose your products on the Zesty Paws website and enter the code AUTUMN15 at the checkout The code is valid across the entire Zesty Paws range and lasts until the end of October

And a newly-launched range of cat supplements offers lickable pastes and oils that focus on skin, coats, joints, calming, renal care and even hairballs.

The supplements offered by Zesty Paws are priced from around £13.99 with free delivery, and trial bundles are available to see how your dog responds.

The company even offers a satisfaction guarantee, promising to offer a full refund if your pet doesn't like the products.

To find out more about the supplements on offer for dogs and cats, click here.

