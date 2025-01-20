Could a discount spa break take the edge off your Blue Monday?
If Blue Monday is considered the most depressing day of the year, it might be the perfect time to focus on our mental and physical health.
Seasonal Affective Disorder can intensify during the gloomy, grey UK winters, but a 10% discount from a luxury spa company might be just the tonic you need.
SpaBreaks.com, the UK’s leading spa booking agency, is offering a 10% discount on bookings and vouchers exclusively on 20th January with the code YOU10.
Spas offer numerous health benefits, from massage therapy that eases muscles to aromatherapy that soothes the mind. Thermal suites boost the body’s natural defences, while treatments using herbs and botanicals rejuvenate the skin and relieve stress.
Here are some top spa recommendations from SpaBreaks for Blue Monday:
- Heythrop Park Hotel, Oxfordshire – Located in the tranquil Cotswold countryside, this Grade II* listed manor house offers a state-of-the-art spa experience. Perfect for romantic getaways or special occasions, it’s also great for a relaxing escape with friends. Click here to book.
- Ragdale Hall Spa, Leicestershire – An all-inclusive retreat with extensive spa facilities and over 130 spa therapists. With luxurious treatments and six pools, including a rooftop infinity pool, it’s ideal for serious spa-goers and those seeking relaxation with friends. Booking details here.
- Marine Troon, Ayrshire – Offering Scottish hospitality and stunning sea views, this hotel’s leisure club and spa include a swimming pool, sauna, steam room, and Jacuzzi. Guests can indulge in various treatments like facials, massages, and scrubs. Click here.
- Old Thorns Hotel & Resort, Hampshire – A resort destination featuring an 18-hole championship golf course, gym, pool, wellness suite, and a spa with 15 treatment rooms. Perfect for a complete leisure and relaxation experience with loved ones. More here.
- Bryn Tanat Wellness Spa, North Wales – A secluded retreat surrounded by woodland and the River Tanat. Guests stay in self-catered lodges and eco pods, enjoying exclusive use of the wellness facilities in a serene environment. Click here to book.
Abi Selby, founder of Spabreaks.com said: “January for many people is a month to slow down and take some time for our wellbeing. However, for many people getting back to the gym or taking on a strict fitness challenge can be overwhelming. The spa has so many benefits for our mental and physical health as well as being a place to just unwind and relax and can be a great place to spend the day or a weekend in January.”
Or if all of that is just too much, make yourself another cuppa and get back under that duvet!