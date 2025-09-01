A brand new house and a luxury family car could be yours for just £1 | BOTB

BOTB is giving one lucky winner a brand-new Surrey home and top-spec Audi Q8, with entries at £1

With a new month starting, the online prize draw firm BOTB has unveiled another flagship prize draw - and this time it's an incredible brand new house worth £765,000 in leafy Surrey.

Tickets to enter are just £1 and you have the entire month to enter - but a four-bedroomed house in the prime commuter belt isn't the only thing you'd win, because there's also an Audi Q8 Black Edition up for grabs.

It's a total prize pot of over £800,000 and it will all become someone’s new dream home for just £1.

BOTB has built up a reputation for giving away dream cars, but so far it has also put a handful of houses up for grabs, and they've always been brand new properties in super-desirable areas.

The house has four bedrooms and lots of space inside | BOTB

This one, in a new estate close to East Grinstead, is no exception. It's close to Surrey's beautiful countryside with reservoirs and nature reserves, but there are direct services to central London, and convenient links to the A22 and M23.

This is why the house has been valued as having a potential rental yield of up to £3,000 - and the new owner could choose to use that as a healthy second income.

Or the winner could choose to move straight in, because the house is ready to live in, with premium fittings and appliances, and a freshly landscaped garden.

Designed around family living, the home has some very lavish fixtures and fittings | BOTB

The interior offers generous open-plan living spaces, with large windows and bi-fold doors to let the sunshine in and provide a seamless connection to the outside space.

At the heart of the property is a bespoke shaker kitchen, fitted with premium Bosch appliances and sleek stone surfaces, flowing effortlessly into the dining and living areas.

A dedicated study offers a peaceful spot for work or quiet reflection and, upstairs, the principal bedroom is a calm retreat, complete with ambient lighting, USB charging points, and its own en-suite.

The large master bedroom is en-suite | BOTB

Meanwhile the three other bedrooms are designed to be comfortable and flexible for family life.

On the sizeable driveway you'll find your new car parked - and it's a top-spec Audi SUV, which has a three-litre V6 engine, four-wheel-drive, and bags of power.

The car being offered is a 2021 model with 42,000 miles on the clock and it's worth £45,000.

Should the winner of the house and car not fancy a new property in Surrey, they can opt to take the cash alternative - which is £583,000.

To enter the draw, or to see the other prizes offered by BOTB, click here.

