This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

If you’re heading off for a short break and don’t want to take hold luggage, or you are going on a big trip but want to maximise your packing space, we’ve found the best bags you can take on the plane with you.

A great all-rounder

The Carry On bag | Away

First up is the award-winning Carry-On by Away (£220) which is within the dimensions for all popular airlines, and has been designed to fit in the overhead locker space on most flights. With a choice of ten colours from coast blue to sea green, you can pick a colour to match your style, and it includes an interior compression system that helps you pack, organize and protect your belongings. There is also a Bigger Carry On (£235) which is 15% larger and is compatible with most airlines - and Away helpfully lists which ones will accept it as carry-on luggage.

Perfect for kids

This trunki ride-on suitcase is great for children | Very

If it’s hand luggage for kids you’re after, look no further than the ride-on suitcase trunki (£44.99), which has a whole range of colours, vehicle and animal designs to choose from. Lightweight and durable, it’ll keep little ones entertained, plus it’s perfect for tired toddlers to perch on top and ride through the airport with the handy pull-along tow strap.

Travel in style

Amalfi hard shell cabin suitcase in dusty pink | M&S

Travel in style with this Amalfi 4 Wheel Hard Shell Cabin Suitcase from M&S (£59) in dusty pink. There’s six colours to choose from and you can buy the matching medium and large suitcase too - but this hard-shell cabin version is small enough to carry on most flights (it’s slightly too tall for easyjet’s basic underseat cabin bag rules but fits within its Flexi/large cabin bag dimensions and many other airlines such as British Airways). It comes with packing straps, a zip-around divider and two internal pockets to keep everything organised.

Nifty gadgets

Carry On bag with power bank | July

This Carry On bag by July (£245) has a flight-approved ejectable battery installed so you can charge your phone or laptop on the go. It also includes a odour-proof hidden laundry bag so you won’t be embarrassed to open your case on the flight home! It comes in a range of colours and limited edition designs so you can personalise it. This is another one that falls just under the basic easyjet dimensions, but fits well within its large cabin rules and most other airlines’.

Underseat cabin bag

Underseat cabin bag | John Lewis