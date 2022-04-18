The best aldi dupes: from le Creuset, to Lacura, beauty products, perfume, and the Velvetiser

If you’ve never been to Aldi, you may not be aware of the famous ‘middle aisle’ - a sort of Narnia where wire baskets contain all manner of covetable, curious items, from pizza ovens, to beauty products, to waterproof trews.

For all its allure, however, the ‘middle aisle’ cornucopia has two issues - it can be dizzyingly difficult to negotiate, and often the best value products are out of stock in store.

That’s where we come in. We’ve got the skinny on the best Aldi dupes - and you can order them all online.

What is a dupe?

A dupe or duplicate, in more common parlance, is referred to as a ‘knock-off’. Though that feels like a pejorative term, given that dupes essentially mimic the standard and behaviour of the branded, full-price product it is emulating, but at a lower price point.

Aldi has become renowned for offering items that look, feel, function or smell very similar to some very popular items that are on sale from well known high street, and sometimes high end, brands - but for much less money.

If you love being in the kitchen then you’ll know that Aldi offers a fantastic line of cast iron cookware, which is very similar to the Le Creuset cookware we all covet but may struggle to afford.

If you’re big on beauty then you need to know about Aldi’s award winning Lacura beauty range which has designed to help you look and feel amazing for less - including a knock-off of the £439 La Prairie Skin Caviar, using the same ingredients as the eye-wateringly expensive cult product.

Alongside this, they also have a range of beauty tools and fragrances that will help you look your best without blowing your budget.

If your favourite product is sold out right now keep checking back to this article as the supermarket does often re-stock, especially when goods prove to be popular.

Cast Iron Set Cast Iron Set £34.98 Le Creuset dupe set 4.5/5 Cook up a storm with this iron pan set, which looks very much like a certain set from Le Creuset - but for a fraction of the cost. These versatile dishes can be used on all hobs including induction and is oven safe up to 250°C. The handles make them easy to put in to the oven and take out of the oven too. One pan measures 20cm and there are two mini pans too, all with lids to keep your food bubbling away and piping hot. These dishes will see you through many dinner events. The set is also available in a gorgeous deep red colour. Online exclusive, not available in store. Buy now

Caviar anti-ageing skincare (a dupe of La Prairie Skin Caviar) Caviar Anti-ageing skincare range £6.99 anti-ageing skincare 5/5 Heard of La Prairie Skin Caviar? Winced at it’s price? (That’s £439 for 50ml!) The Caviar skincare range performs the same function - just as well - for a fraction of the price, containing the same ingredients as it’s eye-watering inspiration - caviar extract, as well as a generous dose of hyaluronic acid. Use the day and night cream in combination and it will leave your skin plumped, replenished, and soft - all without you having to sell your car to afford stocking your bathroom cabinet. The Caviar range was launched in 2015 and includes a range of powerful anti-ageing products, including a day cream, a night cream and a jade facial roller, with prices starting at just £6.99. Buy now

Blue Cast Iron Casserole Dish Blue Cast Iron Casserole Dish £19.99 Le Creuset dupe single pan 4.5/5 With its cast iron body, interior and exterior enamel coating, this premium dish is the real deal and looks very similar to that recognisable Le Creuset dish - but it costs significantly less. The inner enamel colour is cream, and the pan measures 20cm. It’s oven safe up to 250° and suitable for all hobs including induction. It’s so beautiful you won’t be able to wait to start cooking. This dish is also available in black, grey, red and white. Online exclusive, not available in store. Buy now

White Heart Cast Iron Casserole Dish White Heart Cast Iron Casserole Dish £19.99 Romantic meals 5/5 Perfect for cooking a special feast for a loved one this Valentine’s Day, this dish will be sure to raise a smile from loved ones. Of course it’s not just Valentine’s Day when you can cook a lovely romantic meal, this could also be used to cook a birthday meal or a special Saturday night dish. And it’s not just a romantic partner you can cook for either. Delight family and friends with this dish too. It can be used on all hobs excluding induction and is oven safe up to 250ºC. Buy now

3 Piece Cast Iron Cookware Set 3 Piece Red Cast Iron Cookware Set £54.99 Variety of pans 4.5/5 This 3 piece cast iron cookware set is the perfect addition to your cupboards and the modern colour and design is sure to add that classy, sophisticated feel to your home. Oven safe up to 250°C, this set comes with a skillet, a shallow casserole dish and a round casserole dish and is also suitable for all hobs including induction. Again, this set looks very similar to Le Creuset counterparts, but for a bargain price. This set is also available in cream. Online exclusive, not available in store. Buy now

Lacura Skincare Skincare Favourites Bundle £32.43 skincare 5/5 Aldi’s award-winning Lacura brand has everything from a rose quartz face roller to a rejuvenating day cream. Many of the products have the same formulations as high-end beauty brands. The Lacura glycolic toner is a brilliant dupe of the Pixi Clarity tonic, but at a third of the price. It exfoliates the skin, reducing break-outs and redness, and contains the same ingredients: salicylic acid, glycolic acid, lactic acid, aloe vera and willow bark extract. If you’re new to the brand then a good place to start is the Skincare Favourites Bundle. The pack includes: an original hot cloth cleanser, rose facial oil, healthy glow glycolic toner, peptide moisturiser, microdermabrasion scrub, jelly cleanser and glycolic serum. You can also try the Lacura Cleansing Balm which has been raved about by beauty experts for just £6.99. Buy now

Ladies’ Bergamot Eau De Parfum, 100ml (dupe for Chanel No. 5) Ladies' Bergamot Eau De Parfum £6.99 ladies' perfume 4/5 If you don’t have the budget to buy Chanel No. 5 then give this - Aldi No. 16 - a try. With a fresh citrus bergamot scent this is the perfect fragrance to use as we head towards the warm, fresh days of spring. You’ll smell so good that everyone will be asking where you got your new perfume from, and nobody will suspect that it costs less than £7. Buy now

Ambiano Copper Hot Chocolate Maker Ambiano Copper Hot Chocolate Maker £40.00 velvetiser dupe 5/5 Make rich, decadent barista-style hot chocolate in the comfort of your own kitchen with this fantastic hot chocolate maker. It works in a very similar way to the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser machine it was inspired by - but costs almost half as much. It is designed with an automatic milk frother and heats up to the temperate of up to 65°C, with a whisk to create the perfect luxury drink. All you have to do is choose a chocolate of your choice, such as grated chocolate flakes, and pour into the milk while the hot chocolate maker does the rest at the push of a button. Buy now

Lacura Hair Care Lacura Hair Mask Gift Set £7.99 hair care 5/5 There’s also a range of haircare available as part of Aldi’s award-winning Lacura brand, with everything from shampoo to a hair dryer. This Lacura Hair Mask Gift Set can be enjoyed by all, no matter what your hair type. Whether you are enjoying a pampered night in or wanting to revitalise your hair, this amazing 5-in-1 hair mask helps restore, revive, repair, tame and deeply conditions your locks. Enriched with coconut oil, shea butter and fig water, the mask will leave your hair lusciously smooth and nourished. This set also includes a detangling hair brush and a microfibre towel so you can dry your hair with ease and comfort. Buy now

Ladies’ Peony Eau De Parfum, 100ml Ladies' Peony Eau De Parfum £6.99 Floral scent 4.5/5 If you prefer floral scents then this is the one for you. It’s a beautiful every day sweet and feminine fragrance - and for less than £7 it’s perfect for anyone who’s shopping on a strict budget too. Buy now

Stylsmile Full Teeth Whitening Kit Stylsmile Full Teeth Whitening Kit £64.99 At home beauty treatment 4.5/5 Get the bright and white smile of your dreams without having to pay an expensive dentist bill with this at home teeth whitening kit. Enhance your naturally beautiful smile with this dentist-approved kit which uses sonic vibrations, PAPTECH and blue light technology. This amazing kit includes 2-speed sonic toothbrush, accelerator tray and toothpaste, so you can get whitening in no time. Online exclusive, not available in store. Buy now