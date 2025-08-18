Back to school kids’ bags under £20 including Disney, Barbie, Pokémon and Minecraft | Amazon

Kids’ school bags for under £20 from Amazon featuring all their favourite characters.

Finding the perfect school bag for kids doesn’t have to break the bank. Amazon offers a wide range of themed backpacks featuring some of children’s favourite characters, all under £20.

From Pokémon to Disney classics, these school bags are not only budget-friendly but also stylish and practical. Whether your child loves superheroes, Disney characters, or trendy icons, these budget-friendly backpacks make back-to-school shopping easy and exciting.

1. Pokémon Backpack – Pikachu & Pokéball

Pokémon Backpack – Pikachu & Pokéball | Amazon

A must-have for Pokémon fans, this backpack features the iconic Pikachu and Pokéball design. It’s suitable for kids, teens, and even adults who want to show off their Pokémon passion. Perfect for school, trips, or everyday use.

2. Star Wars The Mandalorian Backpack – Grogu (Baby Yoda)

Star Wars The Mandalorian Backpack – Grogu (Baby Yoda) | Amazon

This Grogu-themed backpack is a treat for Star Wars fans. Compact yet roomy enough for school essentials, it’s designed with the adorable Baby Yoda print that kids love.

3. Disney Princess Backpack with Lunch Bag

Disney Princess Backpack with Lunch Bag | Amazon

A beautiful set for Disney Princess fans, this backpack comes with a matching lunch bag. It’s practical and stylish, making it an excellent choice for school days.

4. Barbie Backpack

Barbie Backpack | Amazon

Perfect for Barbie lovers, this backpack is versatile enough for kids, teens, and even adults. With its trendy design, it’s ideal for both school and casual outings.

5. Disney Lilo & Stitch Backpack

Disney Lilo & Stitch Backpack | Amazon

This playful Stitch backpack is both fun and functional. It’s lightweight, colourful, and sure to brighten up any school day.

6. Minecraft Backpack – Creeper Rucksack

Minecraft Backpack – Creeper Rucksack | Amazon

A brilliant pick for gamers, this Minecraft Creeper-themed backpack is perfect for kids who love the pixelated world. With its bold green Creeper design, it’s a fun and practical choice for school and beyond.

