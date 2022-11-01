Young people are determined to find a job they enjoy – as over a quarter believe their parents don’t like what they do

More than a quarter (27 per cent) of young people believe their parents do not like their jobs.

When asked why, 36 per cent of the 1016 children aged 11-16 put this down to their parents not being passionate about what they do.

As a result, when it comes to careers, 66 per cent of youngsters are determined to find something they really enjoy.

But further research of 1514 parents found two thirds say their child has expressed an interest in a future career they know very little about.

The research was commissioned by The Gatsby Charitable Foundation, which has launched a new Technicians website that leads young people through a series of interactive exercises to suggest technical careers most aligned to their interests.

The charity’s spokesperson Lesley Thain said: “Our study revealed 70 per cent are supportive of their child’s hobbies and interests, and a similar per cent would say the same about their children’s career ambitions.

“Despite this, we also uncovered a serious knowledge gap when it comes to understanding technician careers, as 40 per cent of parents admitted that they could not confidently define what a technician is.”

Parents’ attitudes towards their children’s careers have shifted too, particularly in the wake of the pandemic.

More than half (54 per cent) believe it is more important than ever to pursue passions.

Of the parents aware of T-levels – a new qualification developed in collaboration with employers, and a common route to becoming a technician – 83 per cent would support their teenager if they wanted to pursue this qualification.

Lesley Thain added: “Technicians are making a difference across society, doing exciting and interesting jobs in almost every industry – from film and TV to nuclear science and aviation, there’s an abundance of roles out there to suit all personality types and skill sets.

“With hundreds of interesting technician roles out there, we believe this often misunderstood and understated career path can truly help the next generation pursue their passions and find a career that they enjoy.”

Jack Parsons, the award-winning young entrepreneur otherwise known as the UK’s chief youth officer, added: “Young people are redefining the careers landscape.

“Where previous generations might have focused on reputational and well-regarded careers as paths to a good future, enjoyment is at the forefront as young people aspire to pursue their passions and find a job that suits their personality and interests.”