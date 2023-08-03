WWE is set to host its annual summer Premium Live Event (PLE) as ‘the biggest party of the summer’ takes place on Saturday (August 5). The annual Summerslam event first took place in 1988 and is one of WWE’s biggest events each year.

The 38th edition of Summerslam is set to be a blockbuster night at Detroit’s Ford Field, with a number of stars including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar and influencer turned wrestler Logan Paul, all set for action.

The main event of the night will see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns take on his cousin, Jey Uso, with the title on the line in Tribal Combat. Anything goes in the NO DQ match and will be the first televised title defence for Roman Reigns since Wrestlemania in April.

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar will also go face to face in what will be the final match of their trilogy, with the score currently tied 1-1. Elsewhere WWE Women’s Champion Asuka will defend her title in a triple threat while WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins will go one on one with the Judgement Day’s Finn Balor.

Here is everything you need to know about WWE Summerslam 2023, including the UK start time and full match card.

WWE Summerslam 2023: When it is and UK start time

WWE Summerslam is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 5. It will be hosted from Ford Field in Detroit.

As the event is taking place in the US, it means a late night for UK wrestling fans as the WWE Summerslam main card will begin at 1am UK time. A one hour kick-off show will be live from 12am.

What is the full match card for WWE Summerslam 2023

Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins (c) vs. Finn Balor - for World Heavyweight Championship

Asuka (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair - for WWE Women’s Championship

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa) vs. Jey Uso - for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Gunther (c) vs. Drew McIntyre - for WWE Intercontinental Championship

Ricochet vs. Logan Paul

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

SummerSlam Battle Royal

