A woman in her 30s has died following a ‘medical incident’ at a Center Parcs village. Emergency services, including the East Anglian Air Ambulance were called to the scene shortly before 7pm on Wednesday, June 7.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and was a guest at the resort. Suffolk Police said her death was being treated as ‘unexplained but not suspicious’, with Center Parcs saying they’re ‘deeply saddened’ by the news.

A Center Parcs spokesperson said: "We are deeply saddened by the news of a guest passing away at Center Parcs Elveden Forest. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this distressing time.

"We are continuing to offer our support to her family and also to our colleagues who assisted emergency services yesterday.”

The force also said the woman’s next-of-kin had been informed and a file would be prepared for the coroner with a spokesperson for Suffolk Constabulary said: "Next of kin have been informed and a file will be prepared for the coroner in due course."

Aerial view of the resort