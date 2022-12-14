A woman received a telling off from police after dialling 999 to complain that her UberEats food order didn’t arrive. West Yorkshire Police shared the baffling audio from the call as part of their #Not999 campaign on Twitter .

In the call, the woman is heard saying to the handler: “Hello, so basically last night I ordered something from a restaurant on UberEats. The thing is shut and it has gone to another address, and my order hasn’t come.”

She went on: “I have rang the shop back and asked for a refund, but they said they can’t give me it.” The call handler promptly responds by telling her: “This is a civil matter. Please do not call 999 for this again.”

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police said: “Please don’t ring 999 if your Uber Eats delivery doesn’t arrive. A call like this could prevent us from dealing with a genuine life or death emergency.”

But this isn’t the first time the force have spoken out about ridiculous 999 calls. Earlier this year, a woman from the same county called the emergency line to report a “massive spider” had appeared in her home.

Police couldn’t quite believe what they were hearing when the woman asked someone from the emergency services to come round to remove the insect. She told the call operator: “Hiya, you’re probably gonna go mad at me right, and I’ve tried ringing everyone - but you’re my last hope.”

