Winter Love Island 2023: When does it start, how to watch, full cast list - occupations & Instagram handles
The South African sun is about to get even hotter as ITV’s Winter Love Island is set to kick off its ninth series.
Love Island is returning to our screens tomorrow night (January 16) for another series of fun in the sun with a brand new host, Maya Jama. The award-winning fan favourite is set to return to screens for its ninth series after reaching a record-breaking number of views last year.
Returning to South Africa, lovestruck singletons will be guided through the twists and turns of coupling up in a jaw-dropping Love Island Villa. Voiced by famed comedian and narrator Iain Stirling, Love Island fans will once again be glued to screens as more singletons desire, date and dump potential suitors from the Island.
Ahead of the new series Maya Jama explained what she thinks makes a ‘good Islander’.
She said: “Someone that’s looking for love, someone with a lively personality, somebody who is open and shares their feelings, but also someone that’s not afraid to keep their options open and test the waters. Just someone willing to get stuck in and get fully involved in every bit of the experience and all the challenges. Make the most of it!”
Plus, returning to ITV2 and streaming on ITVX is Love Island: Aftersun, with Maya Jama hosting live from London. The show catches up with Islanders as they leave the Villa, gets first-hand interviews from family, celebrity fans and ex-Islanders as well as airing exclusive unseen footage.
When does Love Island start?
The ninth series of Love Island will start on January 16. It will air on ITV2 at 9pm, as well as being available on the new streaming and on-demand service ITVX.
Winter Love Island cast 2023
Lana Jenkins
- Age: 25
- From: Luton
- Occupation: Make-up artist
- Instagram: @lanajenkinss
Tanya Manhenga
- Age: 22
- From: Liverpool
- Occupation: Biomedical science student and influencer
- Instagram: @talkswithtt_
Kai Fagan
- Age: 24
- From: Manchester
- Occupation: PE Teacher
- [email protected]_
Ron Hall
- Age: 25
- From: Essex
- Instagram: @ronhall__
Anna-May Robey
- Age: 20
- From: Swansea
- Occupation: Payroll administrator
- Instagram: @annamayrobey
Will Young
- Age: 23
- From: Buckinghamshire
- Occupation: Farmer
- Instagram: @farmer_will_
Tanyel Revan
- Age: 26
- From: North London
- Occupation: Hair Stylist
- Instagram: @tanyelrevan
Shaq Muhammad
- Age: 24
- From: London
- Occupation: Airport security officer
- Instagram: @shaq24s_
Olivia Hawkins
- Age: 27
- From: Brighton
- Instagram handle: @livhawkinss
- Occupation: Ring girl and actress
Haris Namani
- Age: 21
- From: Doncaster
- Occupation: TV salesman
- Instagram: @haris_namanii