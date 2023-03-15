Wicked: Part One is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming films, and director Jon M. Chu has given fans the best update they could have hoped for. It turns out the film is already defying gravity, and deadlines, as Chu confirms the production is ahead of schedule and has been given a new release date.

Principal photography is currently underway, and began in December 2022 in London. The film, originally poised for a Christmas release, has been moved forward to a November release date in 2024. The second part of the film will reportedly be released in the following year.

In 2021, after almost ten years of development it was announced that Chu would direct the film, but the most exciting news came when Universal confirmed that the film will star Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

Since the initial announcements the film has built quite the cast list including Oscar-winning Michelle Yeoh who will play Madame Morrible. Additionally, the film will also feature Jonathon Bailey who gained worldwide recognition as Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix sensation Bridgerton.

The screenplay for the upcoming epic musical film will be adapted to the screen by Winnie Holzman and Stephen Schwartz from their 2003 stage musical of the same name, which is in turn based on the 1995 novel of the same name by Gregory Maguire and characters from L. Frank Baum’s The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

What is the new release date for the Wicked Part 1 movie?

The Universal big-screen adaptation of the Broadway hit will now see worldwide release on November 27, 2024.

The Wicked UK national tour is set to begin later this year.

Full cast list for Wicked movie