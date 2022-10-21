William Hill have revealed their latest odds on who is currently in good standing to take on the James Bond mantle following Daniel Craig’s departure in No Time To Die. A number of actors have been attached to play the ninth generation of 007 including Henry Cavill, Harry Styles and now Harry Potter star Callum Turner odds of playing the iconic role have increased.

William Hill has Callum Turner’s odds to take on the role currently standing at 14-1. Turner is mostly known for his role as Theseus Scamander in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. However, the actor has also seen success and a BAFTA nomination for his role as Shaun Emery in the BBC One television series The Capture as well as Nathan in the 2016 Assassin’s Creed film.

For a long time, Idris Elba has been the firm favourite to take on the role, however, it’s been reported that he is not interested in the role. The producers of the movie Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson said they understood why, saying: “We love Idris. The thing is, it’s going to be a couple of years off. And when we cast Bond it’s a 10-12 year commitment”.

The current favourite for the role is Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page who shot to stardom while playing the Duke in the hit Netflix show whose odds currently stand at 2-1, closely followed by Superman himself Henry Cavill (4-1). As well as some clear strong contenders in the pool to become the next James Bond there are also some wildcards including Dwayne ‘The Rock Johnson (50-1), One Direction’s Nial Horan (100-1) and Kim Kardashian’s most recent ex Pete Davidson (200-1).

Speaking on the recent market shifts, Tony Kenny who is Head of Sponsorship PR at William Hill said: “Callum Turner is a great contender to play James Bond, as he has plenty of experience in big films but isn’t as widely recognised as say, Tom Hardy, he coil snake the role his own. He would add to the number of actors who have been in both the bond and Harry Potter Franchise including Ralph Fiennes as the most recent M as well as the late Robbie Coltrane.”

