The Wagner Group, a private mercenary company which has been fighting in Ukraine on behalf of Russia, has accused the Russian Ministry of Defence (MoD) of launching a missile attack against its own troops. The incident at a Bakhmut training camp in Ukraine, reportedly killed more than 50 soldiers.

The heightened tensions has led to the leader of the group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, calling for his troops to march on Moscow, leading some to believe he could be attempting to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin. A convoy of Wagner group soldiers made its way to the Russian town of Rostov, on route to Moscow, and met no resistance, with the group claiming all military sites in Rostov, a key crossing point for Russia’s military operation, are now under their control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a televised statement, President Putin described the actions of Wagner Group as a “betrayal” and called for Prigozhin to be arrested on charges of inciting an "armed rebellion". In response, Prigozhin issued a stark warning to the President.

He said: “No one is going to turn themselves in at the request of the president. We don’t want the country to continue to live in corruption and lies.”

Most Popular

But who is Yevgeny Prigozhin and could he topple Vladimir Putin?

Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Born in St.Petersburg, 62 year-old Prigozhin is a Russian oligarch, mercenary chief, and until recently, a close confidant of Russian president Vladimir Putin. Due to owning restaurants and catering companies that provide services for the Kremlin, he earned himself the nickname of ‘Putin’s chef’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prigozhin is the founder and head of the private military company the Wagner Group, which first appeared around 2014. The Wagner Group has been key in Russia’s war with Ukraine, helping the country take ground in its invasion with ‘elite’ soldiers, thought to be better trained than those in Russia’s own military. The Wagner Group has also operated in Africa and in the Middle East.

On June 23, Prigozhin claimed that regular Russian armed forces had launched missile strikes against Wagner forces, killing a "huge" number. He called for a response, stating, "The council of commanders of PMC Wagner has made a decision – the evil that the military leadership of the country brings must be stopped."

In response, criminal charges were filed against Prigozhin by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) for inciting an armed rebellion.

The FBI is currently offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest of Prigozhin due to his involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Yevgeny Prigozhin (right) shows Vladimir Putin his school lunch factory outside Saint Petersburg on September 20, 2010 (Photo: Getty)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad