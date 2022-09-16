Following Daniel Craig’s announcement that ‘No Time To Die’ would be his final appearance as James Bond, there has been endless speculation over his successor.

Loads of actors have been rumoured and linked with conversations surrounding the next Bond movie, however very little information is actually known about who will take on the iconic role.

One of the more recent entries into the conversation has been One Direction star Harry Styles.

The singer has been slowly moving into an acting career, most prominently joining The Marvel Cinematic Universe as Eros, brother of Thanos.

However, according to the bookies Styles is now as likely to book the iconic role as Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya, and David Tennant, whose odds are sitting high.

This comes after his appearances in the likes of the controversial Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman. Both projects have received mixed reviews, and have seemingly harmed the star’s credibility as a leading man.

So, what are the odds for who will play the next James Bond? Here’s the latest bookie’s odds on who is favourite to play the iconic role.

Who is most likely to play the next James Bond?

According to William Hill , Henry Cavill is still a firm favourite to play the role with his odds sitting at 6/4 . The actor has appeared in blockbuster films for the DC Cinematic Universe and stunned in Netflix’s The Witcher.

His odds are just ahead of Idris Elba who currently sits at 5/1 and has been firmly linked with the role since Daniel Craig announced his departure.

Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page and Venom actor Tom Hardy have also been prominent figures in the conversation over who will pick up the mantle. Their odds sit at 5/1 and 7/1 respectively.

Which other actors could play James Bond?

William Hill has listed a number of male actors who have been linked to the next film or rumoured to be in talks to play Bond.

Following the hit that was No Time To Die and it’s explosive ending, speculation is rife that the next film could see a female actor take up the mantle, with Lashana Lynch (who was in the last film alongside Craig) getting the lowest odds at 33/1 .

Karen Gillan, who starred as Doctor Who’s sidekick Amy Pond during Matt Smith’s run as the character, is priced at 50/1 to get the nod for Bond.

Additionally, the Doctor himself, Matt Smith also has odds of 50/1 to play the martini-drinking secret agent.

David Tennant as the Tenth Doctor in 2006 (Credit: BBC)

Smith’s predecessor,David Tennant is another big name in the 66/1 club, with the actor going from strength to strength since his stint as Doctor Who over ten years ago.

Tennant is currently starring in season two of Amazon Prime smash hit Good Omens, due out later this year with Michael Sheen.

Following his poor reviews in his recent projects like Don’t Worry Darling, Harry Styles’ odds to play the next incarnation Fleming’s secret agent have slipped to 66/1 .

NOPE, Get Out and Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya also gets the same odds as Styles, with the 33-year-old continuing to impress every time he is on screen.

James Bond actors