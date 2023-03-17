Reckless drivers were just two of 100 motorists caught using their phones during a three-day crackdown by police between February 27 and March 1. Warwickshire Police used an unmarked HGV ‘supercab’ to patrol the M40, M6, M69 and A46 to capture drivers on camera breaking the law.

The driver of a car was reported for watching a movie on his phone while driving at 55mph on the motorway while a van driver was also caught doing the same. A provisional licence holder was also intercepted by police driving to their driving test without any supervision.

Another driver who had his licence for just three days was reported for driving without due care and attention and speeding. Another motorist was caught speeding at 115mph on the M40 while officers also arrested an illegal immigrant during the crackdown.

In addition, 23 drivers were caught using their mobile phone, 23 were not wearing seatbelts and 12 were caught speeding. Officers also dealt with seven drivers for not being in proper control of their vehicle, two for driving with no insurance and police seized three vehicles.

Police Sergeant Shaun Bridle said “During this operation, I observed first-hand how the majority of HGV drivers we saw are careful drivers, with seat belts being worn and no mobiles being used. However there is still much work to be done in educating van and car drivers with at least three of them likely to be disqualified and losing their jobs as a result of the choices they made driving through Warwickshire.

“It’s extremely disappointing especially during the NPCC mobile phone campaign to see so many mobile phone offences. Please do not underestimate these offences, as driving whilst distracted can lead to death and injury to the driver and innocent people using the road network.

National Highways Assistant Regional Safety Coordinator, Marie Biddulph, said: “We supply the unmarked HGV cabs to our police partners because we want to challenge unsafe driving and force motorists to think about their behaviour behind the wheel.