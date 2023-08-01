A university student was expelled after he reportedly posted footage of a human body being dissected in class on social media. The video of the cadaver, which had been donated for medical science, was shared on social media in violation of strict ethical rules, S ky News reported .

The University of Dundee in Scotland said the student’s behaviour was not ‘in line’ with the institution’s values, while the Scottish government said the university ‘acted appropriately’ as soon as the alarm was raised.

An investigation was immediately launched by His Majesty’s Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland (HMIAS) , who is responsible for policing the strict rules around the use of dead bodies. This incident was referred to in its annual report to Scottish government ministers.

In the April 2022 to March 2023 report , which was published last week, Professor Gordon Findlater wrote: “There was only one serious incident requiring my intervention. An investigation into the incident was carried out by me and the university in question and appropriate action taken.”

The University of Dundee said it takes “all matters of compliance with the relevant legislation and our public duty as custodian of such donations with the utmost seriousness”.

The spokesperson added: “We are humbled and grateful when a person chooses to donate their body to support medical training and research. The conduct of the student in this instance was not in keeping with the values that we teach or expect from our students.

“We work closely with HM Inspector of Anatomy for Scotland and will take decisive disciplinary action against any student that does not meet our expectations, including termination of studies.”

The report said unless donors or their relatives consent to filming or photography, images should not be taken or broadcast.