Building society, Halifax, has unveiled its breakdown of the most expensive streets in the United Kingdom for 2022. The list is dominated by London which makes up the entire top 10.

Sitting top of the pile is a locale that is largely dominated by three and four storey homes in the capital’s Phillimore Gardens in Kensington. In a housing market that is already pricey, the UK’s most expensive street has an average house price of £23.8 million which is 80 times more than the national average.

Phillimore Gardens is a tree-lined locale in west London that runs parallel to the south section of Holland Park and the Design Museum on Kensington High Street. People will be familiar with Holland Park as being the go-to place for celebrity snaps.

Staying in London with the runner-up is Grosvenor Square located in Mayfair which is valued at a staggering average of £23.5 million. Ilchester Place, one again in London, follows close-by in third place with a valuation of £17.7 million.

Just one street outside of London made the top 20 most expensive streets in the UK. Sitting pretty in 12th place is Titlarks Hill in Ascot where house prices sit at an average of £12.3 million. It is located alongside the lavish and remarkable Sunningdale Golf Course and is made up of grand detached houses - including one which sold for a hefty fee of £20 million in 2017.

While in the North East, Durham’s Ramside Park took the top spot in the region with a £1.6m average property price. Leicester’s Warren Hill (£1.6 million) is at number one in the East Midlands and Altrincham’s Broadway (£3.2 million) takes the cake for the North West.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, the most expensive street was identified as Manor House Lane (£2.4 million) in Leeds. Bakers Lane (£2.3 million) in Solihull is priciest in the West Midlands and Dorset’s Lawrence Drive (£4.1 million) took the title for the South West.

Chaucer Road (£4.2 million), which is found in Cambridge, was the most expensive street in the East of England. While over the border, Abersoch’s Benar Headland won the crown for the most expensive Welsh street with an average price of £1.7m.

The Top 10 most expensive streets in England and Wales