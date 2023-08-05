Storm Antoni is set to hit parts of the UK with 60mph gusts of wind in parts

Storm Antoni is set to hit the UK today (August 5) in what is expected to be the biggest storm of the year so far. The Met Office has issued a number of weather warnings across the country as widespread strong winds and heavy rain are to be expected.

An Amber severe weather warning for wind has been issued for parts of south west England and south west Wales. Meanwhile, the Met Office predicts Northern Ireland to be the first to see the influence of this low-pressure system, with a warning for rain in force from the early hours of Saturday (August 5) morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A further warning for wind has also been issued for southern and western parts of Wales, the southwest of England, as well as a large stretch of the south coast of England.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: “Storm Antoni will bring some potentially disruptive weather on Saturday as it moves from west to east. Northern Ireland is likely to see some of the highest rainfall totals, with 40-60mm falling in some spots, but 20-30mm more widely. Away from the warning area many will still see a very wet day, especially in north Wales and north England.

Most Popular

“Storm Antoni will also bring strong winds to a swathe of Wales, southwest England and southern coastal areas of England. The strongest winds will affect parts of southwest England and southwest Wales where exposed coasts and high ground could see gusts in excess of 60 mph.

“In these areas, gusts inland could reach 50-55 mph for a time. These windy conditions will likely coincide with high tides which will present an additional challenge for coastal areas.”

Storm Antoni is set to hit parts of the UK with 60mph gusts of wind in parts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office and RAC have also issued travel warnings as there could be transport disruption and the chance of powercuts.

Storm Antoni travel advice

The RAC’s Rod Dennis said: “We expect Saturday to be the worst day on the roads of the summer so far, especially for anyone in the southwest of England – and that’s a lot of people as our research shows it’s the most popular part of the country for leisure trips by car this year.

“Conditions will be atrocious with a wholly unpleasant mix of very strong winds and locally intense rainfall. The best advice is to slow down significantly to stay safe and avoid exposed moorland and coastal routes until the storm passes. Drivers towing caravans and trailers need to be particularly careful in these conditions and those with boxes and bikes on the roof should double-check they’re secured properly.

“Drivers should also watch out for fallen trees and be prepared for the disruption they cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nationally, we estimate around 4m drivers will be using the roads for leisure journeys across the whole weekend.”

Malcolm Bell, Executive Chair of Visit Cornwall said: “All campers should ask the campsite operator for advice and guidance on their equipment and location, to ensure they are best equipped to cope with the unseasonal gale force winds, and in some exceptional cases such as on very exposed sites that may mean packing away for the duration of the gales.”