Universities across the UK have been ranked - and these are the top 20

The Times and The Sunday Times’ Good University Guide 2024, which is the 30th edition of the ranking, has been published. As always, the eagerly anticipated list has revealed the best academic institutions for the next financial year.

The battle for top spot was won by the University of St Andrews, which has gone up one place since last year's list. The University of Oxford, which ranked first last year, came in second, followed by the University of Cambridge, which maintained its third place.

Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “The higher education landscape has never been tougher. It is more competitive to get a place at many of our top institutions; the cost of attending university has soared, leaving graduates with extraordinary debt; and in many cases campus life still bears the scars of the pandemic. Meanwhile lecturers are on strike and the marking crisis is a running scandal.

“It means any prospective student, parent or carer needs to think hard about whether university is the right choice, and then where to study and what subject. It’s where this guide, our 30th edition, is here to help. We are here to champion the ambitious work of our first-class universities, and the aspirations of any student of any age who wants to keep on learning.”

So, just where did other universities come in the list? Here’s everything you need to know.

The best UK universities have been revealed in The Times Good University Guide 2024. Photo by Adobe Photos.

What is the Good University Guide?

The Good University Guide ranks British universities to provide potential students with information in order to allow them to make an informed choice about higher education. The guide is put together following evaluation of everything from student satisfaction with teaching to degree completion rates and graduate employment prospects.

New to the guide this year is a ranking from People and Planetthat assesses the environmental and ethical standards of each UK university, as well as guides on scholarships and bursaries available at each university and student wellbeing and sports facilities on campus.

Where did universities rank in the Good University Guide full league table?

This is the 2024 top 20 universities league table:

University of St Andrews University of Oxford University of Cambridge London School of Economics and Political Science Imperial College London University College London Durham University University of Bath University of Warwick Loughborough University University of Exeter University of Glasgow University of Edinburgh Lancaster University University of York University of Bristol University of Southampton University of Sheffield University of Aberdeen University of Strathclyde

How can I see the full Good University Guide full league table?

A fully searchable website with the full list ranking all 132 UK universities, including 70 subject tables, full interactive tables and additional features is available to view online on The Times and The Sunday Times. A 96-page supplement will be published with The Sunday Times on Sunday 17 September.

Which universities have won awards with the Good University Guide?

The full list of The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024 award winners are as follows: