A 32-year-old teacher has been banned from teaching after he brought ketamine into a primary school.

Charles Hatfield brought the Class B drug to Charles Warren Academy in Simpson, Buckinghamshire where he taught pupils aged between four and 11.

The 32-year-old has now been banned from teaching indefinitely after a professional conduct panel from the Teaching Regulation Agency heard about the incident that happened in December 2020.

Their report states: “A small package containing a white substance was found at the school by the principal in the staff cubicles. The following day a staff meeting was held to inform staff members and to urge anyone with any information to come forward.

“Following this meeting, Mr Hatfield confessed that the package was his and that it had accidentally fallen out of his wallet. Mr Hatfield confirmed that the drug was ketamine.”

Mr Hatfield said he had not used the substance within the school, which is part of the Academies Enterprise Trust. He was suspended on December 16, 2020 pending further investigation

A disciplinary hearing took place on April 22, 2021 and he was dismissed for gross misconduct. Police were informed and the package was tested to confirm the substance was Ketamine, a Class B drug, and contained approximately 0.476 grams.

The police gave a conditional caution to Mr Hatfield in August 2021 and, as part of the caution, he was required to complete a drugs course. The report added: “The panel also noted the significant safeguarding risks and potential consequences on pupils.

“The panel considered the impact this would have had on the pupils, parents, staff and wider community. Mr Hatfield’s actions could have caused significant reputational damage to the school and the teaching profession as a whole.”

It was decided that Mr Hatfield be prohibited from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children’s home in England.